Frost Brown Todd's Conservative Approach Leads to Revenue Growth and 13% Net Income Leap

By Jacob Polacheck
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrost Brown Todd saw a rise in revenue and net income in...

www.law.com

ReporterHerald.com

Occidental reports growth in revenue

Occidental Petroleum Corp. posted a net balance of $33 billion in its annual report released Feb. 24. Colorado’s top oil producer’s share price jumped 21% to $46.79 in response to the report. After a slump in revenue caused by the pandemic and related crashes in oil prices, Occidental’s...
Law.com

Focusing on Talent and Retention, Morris Manning Grows Revenue

Morris Manning saw a 9.7% increase in gross revenue and a 1.9% increase in net income. The firm's head count expanded, including its partner ranks. The majority of the firm's hiring came in the associate and of counsel ranks, as the firm increased associate pay. Atlanta-based Morris, Manning & Martin...
Footwear News

Kohl’s Says Its 2021 Results Prove the Plan to Maximize Profitability Is Working. One Activist Investor is Still Skeptical.

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s said on Tuesday that the restructuring of its business has helped it achieve profitability and record earnings per share in 2021. The retailer said it hit an all-time record of adjusted earnings per share of $7.33 in 2021, with an operating margin of 8.6% that surpassed its goal of 7% to 8% two years ahead of schedule. Kohl’s also posted a better-than expected Q4 EPS of $2.20 versus an expected $2.12. Q4 revenues reached $6.22 billion, short of a predicted $6.54 billion, according to analysts. In light of the results, Kohl’s shared an optimistic...
#Net Income
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +3.01% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cheddar News

Boxed Inc. CEO on Q4 Earnings, Avoiding the 'Great Resignation'

Online retailer Boxed reported a significant growth in its latest earnings, and CEO Chieh Huang joined Cheddar News to talk about its Q4 report, what's upcoming for the company, and how the business avoided the mass labor shortages dubbed the great resignation. "We've been really lucky when it comes to what we're known about as a company. Half of what comes up if you search us on the internet is how we treat our frontline team even before, I guess, it was the kind of soup du jour to do so," he said. "We treat them extraordinarily well."
Benzinga

MariMed Doubles Full Year Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA, Reports Q4 & Full Year Earnings

MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "We are very pleased to deliver another strong year of financial performance for our shareholders, more than doubling our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA," said Bob Fireman, MariMed president and CEO. "Our validated management team continued to grind it out, staying focused on the financial discipline and operational excellence that has defined our approach. We strengthened an already solid balance sheet through our operating cash flow generation and made great progress across all four pillars of our strategic growth plan."
Seekingalpha.com

This Stock Xcels As A Dividend Investment

Xcel Energy has a below-average yield in its industry, yet it's far from useless as it has strong dividend growth and outperforming total returns. I recently discussed my largest utility holding Duke Energy (DUK), which I love thanks to its high yield, its consistency, and fantastic operations. I also own Xcel Energy (XEL), which I added last year when I knew that I had to buy more defensive stocks. I picked a utility stock with a low yield that initially worked against me due to rising rates, which utilities hate. I wondered whether I should have gone with a higher-yielding stock to at least collect a higher payout. Did I make a mistake? I most certainly did not, which is why I will now share my research using this article. While the yield of 2.6% is certainly not something to write home about, the company maintains satisfying dividend growth, it has a very healthy balance sheet, strong EPS growth, and it outperforms its peers and other "high" yield stocks. Like my investment in DUK, I think XEL offers an opportunity for investors looking for yield and investors looking for a bit more safety without sacrificing growth.
Front Office Sports

RumbleOn Reports $440.9M in Q4 Revenue

RumbleOn, a marketplace for power sports, reported another successful quarter — even if growth slowed slightly from Q3. The company posted $440.9 million in revenue for the fourth quarter — almost 47% growth compared with the same period last year. Net income reached about $20.7 million. Shares increased...
MarketWatch

Lennar stock rises more than 2% after Q1 profit tops views

Lennar Corp. LEN, +2.60% shares rose more than 2% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations and said its "strong sales" reflected ongoing strength in the housing market. Lennar said it earned $503.6 million, or $1.69 a share, in the first quarter, compared with $1 billion, or $3.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Lennar earned $2.70 a share. Revenue rose 16% to $6.2 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lennar to report adjusted EPS of $2.60 on revenue of $2.6 billion. "Our sales pace remained strong and consistent throughout the quarter, while strong traffic to our welcome home centers and website suggests that demand remains strong for the foreseeable future," Chairman Steve Miller said in a statement. Margins were strong even as materials costs and wages have increased, he said. Deliveries were "constrained" by supply-chain disruptions but were in line with the guidance given at the beginning of the quarter, he said. Lennar increased its guidance on full-year deliveries and gross margins, saying it expects to deliver about 68,000 homes, up from guidance of 67,000 homes.
