ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anna Delvey Might Be Facing Deportation to Germany

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed fake heiress/ SoHo scammer, Anna Delvey (AKA Anna Sorokin), is set to be sent back to Germany after being released from a detention center in upstate New York. According to Insider, an attorney has reported that the Russian-born German national is set to be deported after almost a year in...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 1

Related
Press Democrat

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, who swindled elite, is deported to Germany

NEW YORK — Even in the days leading up to her deportation, Anna Sorokin appeared not to believe media speculation that she would soon be sent back to Germany. The rumors were devastating to the fake German heiress, who prefers to be called Anna Delvey and whose exploits were fictionalized on “Inventing Anna,” a Netflix series created by Shonda Rhimes and released last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Anna Delvey discusses Inventing Anna’s Julia Garner visiting her in prison: ‘She is a very sweet girl’

Anna Delvey has praised Julia Garner, the actor who portrays her in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna.In the true-crime series, Ozark actor Garner plays scammer Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) – a twenty-something socialite who successfully posed as a rich German heiress in New York City.Sorokin conned friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars before she was convicted of fraud and grand larceny.At her trial in 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of swindling more than $200,000 (£147,000) from hotels, banks and other institutions. She scammed further sums of money from associates and friends...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Delvey
Person
Anna Sorokin
WPTV

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Us Justice Department#Russian#Ice#The Immigration Authority
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MySanAntonio

Elizabeth Holmes's ex may hold her ticket to less prison time

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has good reason to root against her former boyfriend when he takes his turn at trial. And it has nothing to do with how she feels about the man she claims abused her for years. Rather, a guilty verdict for company ex-president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani might help Holmes get a break on a prison sentence that could easily be more than a decade.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Inventing Anna: You can still find Anna Delvey on Instagram

Anna Sorokin – better known as Anna Delvey – has been thrust into the spotlight once again amid reports that she has been released from custody to be deported from the US, after her story was highlighted in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series, Inventing Anna.The show chronicles the crimes committed by Sorokin between 2013 and 2017, when she pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to defraud banks and acquaintances of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Sorokin, 31, was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services. She was sentenced to four to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
Parade

Who Is Todd In Inventing Anna? All About Anna Delvey's Lawyer Todd Spodek

Anna Delvey’s lawyer is one of the breakout stars of Inventing Anna. Played masterfully by Succession star Arian Moayed, Todd is charmed by the con artist himself but quickly exposes her reality during her trial: Her father isn’t even around to support her in court and she never stood a chance of making it big on her own merits and honest efforts alone. Find out all about the real Todd Spodek.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Man Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison After Wiring Millions Away From Elderly Singles

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison Friday after he spent money he obtained illegally from a number of elderly people after they were scammed through online dating apps. Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, was arrested in 2020 after he spent years collecting money from older people who thought they were sending the cash to a romantic suitor. Instead, Garuba was collecting the money on behalf of people in Nigeria who were actually scamming the elderly singles. He eventually transferred 15 percent of the $2.9 million he collected to the fraudsters, using some of the remainders to buy vehicles at U.S. actions that would be transferred to Nigeria. “The Department of Justice is steadfastly committed to combating all forms of elder abuse and financial exploitation,” the DOJ said in a statement. “This holistic and robust response demonstrates the Department’s unwavering dedication to fighting for justice for older Americans.”
WOODBRIDGE, VA
country1037fm.com

The Real Life “Inventing Anna” Speaks

Debbie has been on a watching kick that can best be described as “Scam TV.” It started when she watched “The Tinder Swindler” on Netflix. She then followed that up with bingeing “Inventing Anna” (also on Netflix). If you haven’t watched a second of this addictive-yet aggravating show, it’s the story of Anna Sorokin who used the alias of Anna Delvey to basically scam Manhattan.
TV SERIES
Shropshire Star

Julian Assange allowed to get married in prison

The WikiLeaks founder will marry his fiancee, Stella Moris, in Belmarsh later this month. Julian Assange’s fiancee has spoken of her joy at being allowed to marry the WikiLeaks founder despite restrictions being placed on their wedding. Stella Moris will marry the 50-year-old in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Anna Delvey: Fake heiress who inspired Netflix show has deportation from US delayed, report says

Fake heiress Anna Delvey has had her deportation from the United States back to Germany delayed, a report says. The convicted scammer, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, has been held in an ICE detention centre in upstate New York for a year following her release from prison.Authorities had planned to put 31-year-old on a flight from New York to Frankfurt on Monday night, according to The New York Post, but her lawyers filed a motion to stay the deportation.“The motion to stay the deportation was filed yesterday afternoon. Until we get a ruling from the appeal to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bad Vegan: What happened to Sarma Melngailis’s ex-husband Anthony Strangis?

Netflix’s latest scammer documentary, Bad Vegan, arrived on Netflix on 16 March.The four-part series explores how Sarma Melngailis – the celebrity restauranteur behind the starry New York establishment Pure Food and Wine – went from being a trailblazer in vegan cuisine to a wanted woman referred to as the “vegan fugitive”.It tells the story of how, shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis began draining her restaurant’s funds and sending the money to Fox. He had allegedly manipulated her into believing he could make her and her beloved pitbull immortal (a claim Strangis...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy