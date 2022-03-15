ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Class Is Still In Session: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Renewed For Second Season

By davontah
 1 day ago

Class will not be dismissed.

On Monday (March 14), ABC announced that its’ breakout comedy “ Abbott Elementary ” has been renewed for a second season.

This news doesn’t come as a surprise. The show created, written by and starring Quinta Brunson has become a fan favorite. The show continues to trend every week and its ratings have been nothing short of spectacular.

In fact, Abbott Elementary is ABC’s number one new comedy in two years in adults 18-49 and is tied with CBS ‘ “Ghosts” (which also got an early Season 2 renewal) for the season’s number one comedy for the same age range. “Abbott Elementary is ABC’s first comedy renewal for the 2022-2023 broadcast cycle and joins only “ Grey’s Anatomy ” and spinoff “Station 19” as scripted series set to return next season.

“Abbott Elementary” focuses on a group of educators with different backgrounds, optimism, and experience levels who work in an under-resourced Philadelphia public school with the goal of helping their students succeed in life despite the circumstances they’re faced with. The hit series is being applauded for its fresh and honest approach in documentary-style filming of the teaching profession in the 21st century.

It was revealed last week that the show would team up with publishing company Scholastic to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs, coupling the successful show’s marketing campaign with a cause that’s very worthy. The book fairs will take place at seven Title 1 schools between March 14th through the 18th.

The schools that will host the book fairs include Harrity Elementary in Philadelphia (which Abbott Elementary is based on); Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pennsylvania; Chicago’s Bond Elementary; Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis: Freeman Elementary in Flint, Michigan and Los Angeles based Cortana Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary schools. Each student will receive two books and each teacher will receive 10.

The Warner Bros Television and 20th Television produced show stars Quinta Brunson ( A Black Lady Sketch Show ) as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams ( Everybody Hates Chris ) as Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter (Life’s Work) as Melissa Schemmenti, Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Moesha ) as Barbara Howard, Chris Perfetti (Crossbones) as Jacob Hill and Janelle James (Black Monday) as Ava Coleman. Brunson executive produces alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker as well as Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot and the majority of Season 1 episodes.

The aforementioned Janelle James, who plays the hilarious, self-centered and sometimes obnoxious principal of the school took to Instagram to share the great news with the fans in only a way that she could. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janelle James (@janellejamescomedy)

Fans of “Abbott Elementary” were filled with excitement to hear about the continuation of the show, especially since the last new episode to air was on February 22nd. The first season continues with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 p.m. with “Open House.”

Here’s a synopsis of the episode:

“It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara’s daughter’s visit creates a commotion in more ways than one.”

Sounds hilarious right? We can’t wait to see who is playing Barbara’s daughter!

How excited are you for Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary?” What have been your favorite episodes from Season 1 so far?

Be sure to let us know in the comments and tune in when season 1 reconvenes on March 22nd at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

