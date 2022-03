BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that its Intelli-Connect™ Diagnostics and Analytics technology is now available on the CM ® Lodestar ® VS Electric Chain Hoist. When Intelli-Connect is paired with the Lodestar VS and its variable frequency drive (VFD), this hoist is the only chain hoist that allows operators to wirelessly program the hoist and access detailed diagnostic and analytic information right from the plant floor on a smartphone or tablet. Intelli-Connect is available as an option on all new Lodestar VS units or in retrofit kits for units already in the field.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO