Gasoline prices drop a bit in Sioux Falls

A Moscow court has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. The former “Empire” actor walked out...
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - International outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine grew on Thursday as U.S. and Ukrainian officials said civilians waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre had been killed by Russian forces. U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Biden was supposed to host Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House. The two leaders will hold a virtual bilateral meeting and Martin will sit out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol that Biden will attend. Biden will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Martin will not attend.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Survivors began to emerge Thursday as authorities worked to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theater blasted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, the local governor said.
President Biden 's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to initiate the first of what is expected to be a series of interest rate hikes will make debt more expensive for U.S. consumers who are already paying higher prices for gas and energy, experts say. People who carry balances month to month with...
