(The Center Square) – With more Missourians either vaccinated or benefitting from natural immunity to COVID-19, the state continues to see fewer people falling ill. As of Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,377 new positive tests over the previous seven days. The infection rate averages 197 per day and 22 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. The seven-day total is a significant drop compared with the state’s infection rate in mid-January.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO