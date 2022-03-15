ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

INTERVIEW: Village election day

By Erik Columbia
 1 day ago

(WSYR-TV) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, villages across Central New York are holding elections Tuesday.  Seven villages have opened the polls. Dustin Czarny, the Onondaga County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner, joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about the big day.

