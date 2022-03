Coming off of their first national title since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs will be returning many of the key players from their 2021 championship team. However, several stars and incoming recruits are expected to miss significant time during spring practice due to injury. While this does not mean that these players will not be ready come September 3 for Georgia’s opener against Oregon, their recoveries will be closely monitored as the season approaches.

FOOTBALL ・ 22 HOURS AGO