The Pittsburgh Steelers have offered inside linebacker Robert Spillane a right of first refusal tender, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “[The right of first refusal tender] means he’d be on the books for about $2.4M in [2022]. Steelers can match any offer, but they don’t get compensation if they decide not to match,” Pryor wrote. In other words, the Steelers will lose the $2.4M if he signs elsewhere. They will lose that much in cap space whether they match or not.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO