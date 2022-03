BEREA, Ohio -- The NFL released the compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft today. The Browns will receive pick 99 overall for the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah by the Vikings as their General Manager. All compensatory picks awarded can be seen at this link. The Browns were awarded this pick under the scheme introduced in the 2020 NFL CBA that provided for draft pick compensation in the form of two late-round third-rounders to be awarded to any team that developed a minority candidate that is hired as a head coach or general manager.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO