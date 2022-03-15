Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant

For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
(WNDU) - Regional Semifinals for high school boys’ basketball took place across the state of Michigan Monday night. Here are the scores from regionals involving teams in our area. Division 1 Regional 4 @ Battle Creek Central. Kalamazoo Central 56, St. Joseph 33. Okemos 64, East Lansing 50. FINAL:...
A Michigan man found himselg being sent to play football in Ohio on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots traded edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. After learning of the trade, Winovich took to his Twitter with...
TRAVERSE CITY — Glen Lake will make its first state semifinal appearance since 2018, as the Lakers defeat Lake City, 50-29, on Tuesday in the Div. 3 state quarterfinals. The Lakers will face Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, the same team they lost to in 2018. Lake City ends its season with a 20-5 record.
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI – The Reese Rockets are fast learners. The Rockets rebounded from a disastrous start to cut the deficit to two points before falling, 55-48, to Madison Heights Bishop Foley in a Division 3 quarterfinal game Tuesday at West Bloomfield High School. “Last year was our first...
Recap of Monday’s boys basketball regional semifinals involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. No. 4 SOUTHFIELD CHRISTIAN 61, DETROIT DOUGLASS 40. The Eagles avenged last year’s season-ending quarterfinal loss to the eventual D4 champions with Monday’s 21-point win in the regional...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb has been named the Big Ten player of the week, the conference announced Wednesday. Jebb is from Saginaw and was recognized for his performance over four games last week in Greenville, South Carolina. Hebb hit .412 in the four games on a 7 for 17 performance. Michigan State opens its home schedule with three games Friday through Sunday against Houston Baptist. MSU has a 7-7 season record.
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – If Grand Blanc’s boys basketball team is going to repeat as Division 1 state champions, it’s almost certain the Bobcats’ depth will be responsible. The Bobcats don’t have the type of dominant force they did a year ago, when Division 1 Player...
WEST BLOOMFIELD - Reese’s first state quarterfinal appearance in program history ended in a loss to Madison Heights Bishop Foley Tuesday night. Bishop Foley’s Venturers held a generous lead from the game’s first minutes. The Lady Rockets rallied in the fourth quarter to come within two points of a state semifinal appearance, but a series of turnovers slowed their comeback and ultimately left them short 55-48.
WILLIAMSTON – Miss Basketball was held in check, and Detroit Edison still cruised past Portland and into the Division 2 state semifinal. With Ruby Whitehorn limited on the offensive end, teammate Madisen Wardell scored 22 points, 10 of those in the first quarter, and the Pioneers beat Portland 53-35 on Tuesday in the quarterfinal at Williamston.
FLINT – Three Flint-area boys basketball teams are still in the hunt to win state championships. Two of them are trying to repeat after winning a year ago. Defending champion Grand Blanc advanced in Division 1, Beecher is trying to repeat in Division 3 and Genesee Christian is still alive in Division 4.
