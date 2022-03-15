ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Chase Winovich Has 2-Word Message After Trade To Browns

A Michigan man found himselg being sent to play football in Ohio on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots traded edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. After learning of the trade, Winovich took to his Twitter with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Assistant#American Football#College Football#Ap#Georgetown
The Oakland Press

Prep Roundup: Southfield Christian, Ferndale, Notre Dame Prep move on to boys basketball regional finals

Recap of Monday’s boys basketball regional semifinals involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. No. 4 SOUTHFIELD CHRISTIAN 61, DETROIT DOUGLASS 40. The Eagles avenged last year’s season-ending quarterfinal loss to the eventual D4 champions with Monday’s 21-point win in the regional...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

MSU Baseball Has Player of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb has been named the Big Ten player of the week, the conference announced Wednesday. Jebb is from Saginaw and was recognized for his performance over four games last week in Greenville, South Carolina. Hebb hit .412 in the four games on a 7 for 17 performance. Michigan State opens its home schedule with three games Friday through Sunday against Houston Baptist. MSU has a 7-7 season record.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Photos: Reese falls to Bishop Foley in first state quarterfinal appearance

WEST BLOOMFIELD - Reese’s first state quarterfinal appearance in program history ended in a loss to Madison Heights Bishop Foley Tuesday night. Bishop Foley’s Venturers held a generous lead from the game’s first minutes. The Lady Rockets rallied in the fourth quarter to come within two points of a state semifinal appearance, but a series of turnovers slowed their comeback and ultimately left them short 55-48.
REESE, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Edison gets 22 from Madisen Wardell to beat Portland in D2 quarterfinal

WILLIAMSTON – Miss Basketball was held in check, and Detroit Edison still cruised past Portland and into the Division 2 state semifinal. With Ruby Whitehorn limited on the offensive end, teammate Madisen Wardell scored 22 points, 10 of those in the first quarter, and the Pioneers beat Portland 53-35 on Tuesday in the quarterfinal at Williamston.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy