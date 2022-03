There are three vital elements for legal staff to successfully join a law firm—onboarding, training, and learning and connecting with the firm’s culture. When a law firm hires legal staff, the team culture changes and a different work environment develops as the existing staff incorporates someone new to the team. There are three vital elements for legal staff to successfully join a law firm—onboarding, training, and learning and connecting with the firm’s culture. If these steps are optimized, new employees will develop trust that this is a top workplace for them and can more quickly become contributing members of the team.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 20 HOURS AGO