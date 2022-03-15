ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

VIDEO: Nursing home in Wallingford under investigation

 1 day ago

The Associated Press

Report: Griner’s arrest extended to May 19 by Russian court

A Moscow court has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
BASKETBALL
The Hill

House leaders want to take up daylight saving time bill — later

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Biden was supposed to host Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House. The two leaders will hold a virtual bilateral meeting and Martin will sit out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol that Biden will attend. Biden will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Martin will not attend.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Survivors began to emerge Thursday as authorities worked to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theater blasted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, the local governor said.
POLITICS
The Hill

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Zients to leave post

President Biden 's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
