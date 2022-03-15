ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Adding Jobs At Its Chandler IT Innovation Center

By Jonathan Lopez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM has announced that it will hire hundreds of new employees for positions at the GM Information Technology Innovation Center located in Chandler, Arizona. Per a recent report from Chamber Business News, the openings include software positions to expand the existing workforce of more than 1,000 employees at the GM Information...

