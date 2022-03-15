Braves' new 1B Olson gets new contract, too

From the moment the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995, the focus shifted to re-signing first baseman Freddie Freeman. The five-time All-Star had spent his entire career in Atlanta, stuck through a rebuilding period and emerged as a World Series champion. He was the face of the franchise, and many around baseball expected him to stay in Atlanta.
After months of being locked out, MLB is back. And baseball is coming back with quite the bang, kicking off free agency with some big-money deals and even bigger trades. Once the lockout was lifted over the weekend, the flood gates opened, and news of transactions began pouring in. The rumors fans had been speculating upon all offseason were finally beginning to come to fruition, and there was one major scenario that just about everyone was monitoring.
After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end Thursday. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the Atlanta...
The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday. The defending World Series champion Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed. The deals to boost Atlanta’s...
Freddie Freeman will almost certainly call a new city home this season after the Atlanta Braves traded four prospects to the Oakland A’s for first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman, who in his career has a .916 OPS and 26 home runs against Washington, has held out for top dollar on the free agent market and the Braves appear to have decided not to pay up.
The Atlanta Braves signed first baseman Matt Olson to an eight-year, $168-million extension, the club announced Tuesday. Olson's contract includes a $20-million club option for 2030. He will make $15 million in 2022, $21 million in 2023, and $22 million for the remainder of the deal. The pact is the largest in club history.
TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
VENICE, Fla. -- Freddie Freeman's name wasn't in the Atlanta Braves' megadeal Monday. Standing in front of microphones, general manager Alex Anthopoulos refused even to say it. The tears welling in Anthopoulos' eyes explained it all. Freeman's tenure with the Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions...
