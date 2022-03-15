ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves' new 1B Olson gets new contract, too

By Paul Newberry The Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — One day after cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Braves gave up on re-signing Freddie Freeman with trade for Matt Olson and MLB fans were shocked

From the moment the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995, the focus shifted to re-signing first baseman Freddie Freeman. The five-time All-Star had spent his entire career in Atlanta, stuck through a rebuilding period and emerged as a World Series champion. He was the face of the franchise, and many around baseball expected him to stay in Atlanta.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Grading the blockbuster Braves-Athletics Matt Olson trade

After months of being locked out, MLB is back. And baseball is coming back with quite the bang, kicking off free agency with some big-money deals and even bigger trades. Once the lockout was lifted over the weekend, the flood gates opened, and news of transactions began pouring in. The rumors fans had been speculating upon all offseason were finally beginning to come to fruition, and there was one major scenario that just about everyone was monitoring.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Braves trade for Olson; Winker and Suarez to Seattle

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end Thursday. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the Atlanta...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Matt Olson
fox40jackson.com

Braves boost outfield with additions of Eddie Rosario, Alex Dickerson

The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday. The defending World Series champion Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed. The deals to boost Atlanta’s...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves replace Nats killer Freeman with Olson at 1B

Freddie Freeman will almost certainly call a new city home this season after the Atlanta Braves traded four prospects to the Oakland A’s for first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman, who in his career has a .916 OPS and 26 home runs against Washington, has held out for top dollar on the free agent market and the Braves appear to have decided not to pay up.
MLB
theScore

Braves sign Olson to 8-year, $168M extension

The Atlanta Braves signed first baseman Matt Olson to an eight-year, $168-million extension, the club announced Tuesday. Olson's contract includes a $20-million club option for 2030. He will make $15 million in 2022, $21 million in 2023, and $22 million for the remainder of the deal. The pact is the largest in club history.
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta
ClutchPoints

Matt Olson trade marks the beginning of a Braves dynasty

The Atlanta Braves have been all over the news over the past year. It all began in October of 2021 when they won their first World Series championship since the 1995 campaign. Then, they had the entire city of Atlanta rocking during the World Series parade. And following the recent MLB lockout, the Braves have been involved in various free agent and trade rumors. They most notably acquired Matt Olson via trade and extended him for eight seasons and $168 million dollars.
MLB
ESPN

Atlanta Braves acquire slugging 1B Matt Olson from Oakland Athletics

VENICE, Fla. -- Freddie Freeman's name wasn't in the Atlanta Braves' megadeal Monday. Standing in front of microphones, general manager Alex Anthopoulos refused even to say it. The tears welling in Anthopoulos' eyes explained it all. Freeman's tenure with the Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy