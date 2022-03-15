Braves' new 1B Olson gets new contract, too

The Atlanta Braves have been all over the news over the past year. It all began in October of 2021 when they won their first World Series championship since the 1995 campaign. Then, they had the entire city of Atlanta rocking during the World Series parade. And following the recent MLB lockout, the Braves have been involved in various free agent and trade rumors. They most notably acquired Matt Olson via trade and extended him for eight seasons and $168 million dollars.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO