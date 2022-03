GLENDALE, AZ – If the Houston Astros are the most hated team in baseball, Liam Hendriks expects the Chicago White Sox to join them this season. Not for the same trash-banging reasons that made the Astros Public Enemy Number One throughout the game. Instead, when you take the field against them, Hendriks hopes that you’ll feel the White Sox wrath, not only on the scoreboard, but in your entire body and soul.

