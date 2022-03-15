PHOTOS: Presidential pooch Commander goes for a stroll on White House grounds

WASHINGTON (WCBS 880) -- There may be only one president of the United States at the White House, but there are two commanders. Well, there's a commander in chief and then there's Joe and Jill Biden's German shepherd puppy Commander.

Commander, who was born on Sept. 1, 2021 and arrived at the White House on Dec. 20, 2021, was spotted being walked on a leash on White House grounds on Sunday by a White House staffer.

Commander, U.S. President Joe Biden's dog, is walked in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Photo credit Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Commander was a birthday gift to the president from James and Sara Biden, his brother and sister-in-law.

Commander, U.S. President Joe Biden's dog, is walked in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Photo credit Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Bidens' dog Champ died last year, and another dog, Major, now lives in Delaware after behaving aggressively at the White House.

The Bidens also recently welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House.

Commander, U.S. President Joe Biden's dog, is walked in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Photo credit Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images