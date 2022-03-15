How to Style Your Wash-and-Go So Your Curls Don't Fall Flat

We spoke to Rolanda Wilkerson, Ph.D. about Vitamin C for spring skincare. If you’re looking for a skincare product that really works, a trusty Vitamin C serum is probably your best bet. If you have uneven skin tone, rough texture, fine lines, acne scars, general dullness – or a combination of the aforementioned skincare concern – it’s nothing that Vitamin C can’t fix. Simply put, Vitamin C is an anti-aging antioxidant that helps your skin’s natural regeneration process and repairs your body’s damaged skin cells, according to Healthline. As a sought-after, trending skincare ingredient, it’s no wonder why the gworls are swarming to add these serums to their virtual shopping carts.
