FIRESTARTER PODCAST - EP. 83 - BLAKE COLEMAN

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know Blake Coleman celebrated last year's Cup win with a...

The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Schenn, Thomas & More

The St. Louis Blues played well last week, with a 2-1-1 record, after they started with an ugly loss at home to the Ottawa Senators. Clearly, the team still has varying issues, but their goal-scoring came back to life. The Blues have found something in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
NHL

Boston Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 15, that the team has signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season with an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750. McLaughlin, 22, spent the last four seasons at Boston College, serving as the captain...
NHL
NHL

ARI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens close out their season series with the Coyotes tonight at the Bell Centre. It's the first Bobblehead Night presented by RONA of the season. This year, the organization is highlighting the 45th anniversary of the greatest team in NHL history, the 1976-77 edition of the Canadiens.
NHL
Blake Coleman
NHL

5 takeaways: No goals, no offense, bad result against Leafs

A 4-0 loss wasn't the way the Stars envisioned opening their four-game road trip. The power play came up empty, 5-on-5 scoring didn't happen and the Stars found themselves trailing by two goals midway through the first period. The Stars entered Tuesday's matchup one point behind Vegas for a playoff...
NHL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
NHL

Matthews suspended two games for actions in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games, without pay, for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during NHL Game No. 942 in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 114

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway revisit OU Pro Day and give a football recruiting update, recap the week in Kansas City and postseasons for men's and women's basketball, discuss the latest with the diamond sports and dive into Ep. 6 of "The Groves Bro's."
KANSAS CITY, MO
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

FLAMES (36-16-7) vs. DEVILS (22-33-5) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360/West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (78) Goals - Elias Lindholm (30) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (56) Goals - Bratt (19)
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a win in the road trip finale

Tampa Bay concluded its season-long, six-game road trip Wednesday night in their first-ever trip to Seattle and defeated the Kraken 4-1 to end the extended journey on a positive note. The Lightning won the final two games of the trip to finish with a 3-3-0 record and take six of...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL
NHL

Lengthy trip ends with a victory in Seattle

Hedman scored twice and Stamkos added three assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win. The Lightning's first-ever visit to Seattle was a victorious one. Victor Hedman scored a pair of goals and Steven Stamkos, skating in his 900th career game, added three assists, as Tampa Bay defeated the Kraken 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
NHL

Updates from practice - March 16

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens held an optional practice at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. 45 - Laurent Dauphin 8 - Ben Chiarot 34 - Jake Allen. 92 - Jonathan Drouin 64 - Corey Schueneman 35 - Sam Montembeault. 28 - Christian Dvorak 30 - Cayden Primeau. 85 - Mathieu...
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

The Flames are back at home, taking on the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West and 360 will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Poor puck management dooms Stars in shutout loss to Leafs

TORONTO -- Erik Kallgren added his name to the likes of Sam Montembeault, Filip Gustavsson, Scott Wedgewood and Charlie Lindgren on Tuesday. The rookie goalie made 35 stops and posted a 4-0 win in his first ever NHL start as the Toronto Maple Leafs pushed the Stars' current losing streak to three games, and kind of stole the show.
NHL
NESN.com

Brush Your Teeth feat. Tom Casale | NESN Chicken Dinner Podcast Ep. 176

In this episode of the “Chicken Dinner” podcast, Sam Panayotovich discusses his NCAA Tournament first-round picks and Tom Brady’s return to the NFL. Special guest Tom Casale from NBC Sports Edge joins the show to talk about his favorite bets and battling the betting psychology. Subscribe to...
NFL
NHL

Recap: Stars go quietly into the night, lose 4-0 in Toronto

The opener of a crucial four-game road trip starts off with a thud and gives Dallas its third consecutive loss. Facing a Maple Leafs team without the league's leading goal scorer (Auston Matthews) and up against a 25-year-old goalie making his first NHL start (Erik Kallgren), the Stars started off their crucial four-game road trip on the wrong end of a 4-0 loss at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday.
NHL

