FIRESTARTER PODCAST - EP. 83 - BLAKE COLEMAN

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO