ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Is snoring waking you up? It may be a sign you need a sleep study

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIQoN_0egB2sFT00

Snoring and sleep apnea are some of the most common problems that bring people into a sleep lab. Watch to see what happens inside.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Study#Sleep Problems#Snoring
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

What to consider before using melatonin supplements for sleep

There has been a fivefold increase in U.S. adults taking melatonin supplements for sleep, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Naima Covassin, a researcher in Mayo Clinic's Cardiology Lab. Melatonin is a hormone in the body that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. And it's available as...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Press

BMI Tied to Pain in Patients With Hand Osteoarthritis

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with hand osteoarthritis, higher body mass index (BMI) is associated with greater pain severity not just in the hands, but also in the feet, knees, and hips, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marthe Gløersen,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How can you tell when you have high blood pressure?

People sometimes refer to high blood pressure as a “silent killer” because it rarely causes symptoms until it severely damages a person’s health. of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, or are taking medications to treat it. When a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Greatist

The 9 Best Sleep Aids: Snooze Better With These Evidence-Backed Picks

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, what are you supposed to do when the Zzz’s aren’t coming naturally, and when a hot bath, warm milk, counting sheep, and faking it ’til you make it (to sleep, that is) are all falling short?
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shropshire Star

Sleeping in the dark may help to protect your health, study suggests

It is important for people to avoid or minimise the amount of light exposure during sleep, researchers suggest. Sleeping in the dark may reduce your risk of heart disease and diabetes, a new study suggests. Exposure to overhead lighting during sleep at night, compared to sleeping in a dimly lit...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about the warning signs of stroke in males

When blood cannot flow correctly to the brain, brain cells die. This is called a stroke. Many signs and symptoms are the same for males and females, though some occur more often in males. report that a stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States. Strokes are.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Does Alcohol Affect Your Sleep? What to Know

Relaxation and sleepiness are common -- and often welcomed -- side effects of alcohol. A few drinks can appear to bring relief, especially if you struggle with sleep disorders. Around 20% to 30% of people with insomnia regularly use alcohol to help them fall asleep. But don't be fooled. While consistent drinking might help you drift off faster at night, it can significantly impact your sleep cycle -- and not for the better.
LIFESTYLE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy