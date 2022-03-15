Is snoring waking you up? It may be a sign you need a sleep study

Related
I’m a sleep expert and here’s the perfect nap equation to ensure you get the best rest
WE are all familiar with that hideous groggy feeling after waking up from a nap. But a sleep expert has revealed the do’s and don'ts of a perfect nap to ensure you never wake up feeling worse. Although many experts advise against a nap because it can disrupt your...
I’m a sleep expert – the reason you wake up at 3am is centuries old but you can stop it
MILLIONS of Americans struggle with sleep, especially getting back to bed after the dreaded 3am wake up. One sleep expert says it's totally normal to wake up at that time of night, but that doesn't make it easier to fall back asleep. Michael Perlis is the director of the Behavioral...
The 8-hour sleep rule ‘is a MYTH’ – here’s how much sleep you might really need
SLEEP is imperative for our overall health and wellbeing and helps us to feel refreshed after a long and busy day. Most people think that eight hours snooze is the optimal amount of kip - but experts have said that this isn't actually the case. Official NHS guidance states that...
Can Cannabis Help You Lose Weight? Marijuana Lowers BMI & Fights Inflammation, New Study Reveals
Cannabis has long been known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Obesity – now a global issue – is associated with changes in immunity resulting in chronic inflammation in the human body. A study published in the Archives of Medical Science characterizes obesity as the accumulation of abnormal or excessive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic
Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
These Bumps On Your Skin Could Be A Sign Of High Cholesterol
High cholesterol is a common condition determined through blood tests. But if you notice this on your skin, it may also be a hint that your cholesterol is high.
Doctor warns that women should be aware of different heart attack symptoms
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — February is American Heart Month, and a Riverside Health System cardiologist says women should especially take note of their cardiovascular health. Riverside Cardiologist and Director of the hospital’s Women’s Heart Center, Dr. Alexandra Ward said Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.
MedicalXpress
What to consider before using melatonin supplements for sleep
There has been a fivefold increase in U.S. adults taking melatonin supplements for sleep, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Naima Covassin, a researcher in Mayo Clinic's Cardiology Lab. Melatonin is a hormone in the body that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. And it's available as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 6 best sleep aids for restless nights, according to sleep experts
If you have trouble falling or staying asleep, OTC sleep aids can help, according to our experts. Here are the six best, including natural sleep aids.
BMI Tied to Pain in Patients With Hand Osteoarthritis
TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with hand osteoarthritis, higher body mass index (BMI) is associated with greater pain severity not just in the hands, but also in the feet, knees, and hips, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marthe Gløersen,...
Medical News Today
How can you tell when you have high blood pressure?
People sometimes refer to high blood pressure as a “silent killer” because it rarely causes symptoms until it severely damages a person’s health. of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, or are taking medications to treat it. When a...
Greatist
The 9 Best Sleep Aids: Snooze Better With These Evidence-Backed Picks
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, what are you supposed to do when the Zzz’s aren’t coming naturally, and when a hot bath, warm milk, counting sheep, and faking it ’til you make it (to sleep, that is) are all falling short?
MedicalXpress
Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
womenworking.com
What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do
Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
verywellhealth.com
Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?
Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
Does Heart Disease Run in Your Family? Here's What You Should Know
We inherit many things from our parents and grandparents — our eye color, maybe, or a cleft chin. Sometimes, that list can also include a higher risk of heart disease. But that doesn't seal our fate. Here's how much genetics plays a role in heart disease, and what you...
Shropshire Star
Sleeping in the dark may help to protect your health, study suggests
It is important for people to avoid or minimise the amount of light exposure during sleep, researchers suggest. Sleeping in the dark may reduce your risk of heart disease and diabetes, a new study suggests. Exposure to overhead lighting during sleep at night, compared to sleeping in a dimly lit...
Medical News Today
What to know about the warning signs of stroke in males
When blood cannot flow correctly to the brain, brain cells die. This is called a stroke. Many signs and symptoms are the same for males and females, though some occur more often in males. report that a stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States. Strokes are.
CNET
Does Alcohol Affect Your Sleep? What to Know
Relaxation and sleepiness are common -- and often welcomed -- side effects of alcohol. A few drinks can appear to bring relief, especially if you struggle with sleep disorders. Around 20% to 30% of people with insomnia regularly use alcohol to help them fall asleep. But don't be fooled. While consistent drinking might help you drift off faster at night, it can significantly impact your sleep cycle -- and not for the better.
The exact amount of sleep adults really need – and too much is ‘bad for your brain’
SLEEP is important for many reasons - but experts have warned that too much can actually be bad for your brain. Official NHS guidance states that most adults need between six and nine hours sleep every night. Recent studies have however shown that this might not be the case, with...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0