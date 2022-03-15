Let's Talk Tourism 3-15-22

One of the most popular thrill rides in all of Walt Disney World has been closed for refurbishments for the last couple of months. Disney shut down the Expedition Everest roller coaster a couple of days into the new year in order to deliver some schedule refurbishments. Unfortunately, it looks like that closure is going to last even longer than Disney had initially planned. It will still be quite a while before Expedition Everest is open to the public again.

