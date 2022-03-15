ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Betting On Zero Podcast: GameStop, AMC and Nickel

By Burke Koonce
Capitalism Maven
Capitalism Maven
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018Gs7_0egB0aXD00

Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the seventh episode of Season Two.

John, who regularly appears on financial news networks, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero, and now... another one! Gaming Wall Street!

OK, so the secret is out. Biltmore Films, the company founded by Betting On Zero producers Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn, is excited to announce a new documentary film, Gaming Wall Street, about the GameStop and meme stock trading frenzy and light it cast on the dark plumbing of Wall Street.

The two-part documentary debuted on March 3 on HBO Max. The film is an HBO Max Original, produced by our little old Biltmore Films, Prodigium Pictures and Gunpowder & Sky. The film was directed by Tobias Deml.

In this episode, we are still basking in the warm afterglow of getting the documentary out into the world, and of course, since Gaming Wall Street is about Wall Street shenanigans and bizarre behavior, it will always be current. Accordingly, our discussion starts off with how AMC Entertainment is acquiring a 22 percent stake in a gold mining company. Meanwhile GME Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought almost a 10 percent position in Bed Bath & Beyond. What does this mean for shareholders?

And if you thought trading in GameStop was rigged or at least favored the big guys, you'll likely enjoy our discussion of how the London Metal Exchange has closed trading in nickel for the last five days so a fat cat can wriggle out of an actual bona fide short squeeze.

Of course, we talk about the recent volatility in the markets and what it means for stocks. Are there opportunities out there?

And if you haven't streamed Gaming Wall Street, go do it!

Gaming Wall Street shows how the self-proclaimed "apes" set off to take down Wall Street bad guys, only to discover a game that was far more rigged than they could ever imagine. And in the process, they almost took the whole system down.

Enjoy this episode!

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $15.72. Strength is possibly related to the recent opening weekend of The Batman. AMC on Monday announced that the company experienced its third-highest attended weekend since movie theatres reopened in the summer of 2020. AMC says More than 4 million tickets were sold globally at AMC locations Thursday through Sunday, based on the strength of the successful opening weekend of The Batman from Warner Bros. and DC.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why GameStop Is Soaring today

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) are soaring 11.5% at 11:04 a.m. ET on Tuesday, one day after they cratered 16% and two days before the video game retailer reports its latest quarterly results. GameStop, of course, has seen its stock all over the place over the past year, and wild swings...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

AMC Entertainment buys stake in gold, silver miner Hycroft

As AMC Entertainment works toward a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Adam Aron has announced the movie theater chain is making a "bold diversification move" by purchasing a stake in gold and silver miner Hycroft. Hycroft, which owns a more than 70,000-acre mine in northern Nevada that contains...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Warren Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since 1965. These Buffett stocks offer the perfect balance of growth and value as the market corrects lower. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors pay close attention....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Amc#Betting On Zero#Nickel#Wall Street#Biltmore Films#Hbo Max Original#Amc Entertainment#Gme#Bed Bath
TheStreet

Disney Stock: Why It’s a Buy Now

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report remains a good stock to trade, says Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle. The entertainment giant reported a good fiscal first quarter with an adjusted EPS of $1.06, an increase of 231% year-over-year and beat Wall Street estimates by more than 40 cents. Disney’s revenue during the three-month period also grew annually by 34.3% and totaled $21.38 billion for the quarter.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. So what. Does that make sense?. Sorta-kinda yes. According to J.P. Morgan's...
STOCKS
IndieWire

As Netflix Cracks Down on Passwords, Analysts Say It’s Running Out of Its Most Valuable Subscribers

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Netflix revealed it is rolling out a “test” in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in which a subscriber can pay a discounted rate to share their account with someone outside of the member’s home. You know, what we all do for free right now. It’s the streaming service’s latest attempt to monetize each household that consumes its programming, and it likely won’t be the last: Netflix is running out of its most valuable subscribers. One day ahead of Netflix’s blog post, the analysts at MoffettNathanson published in an analysis that the streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 17% on Wednesday

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shareholders trounced the S&P 500 on Wednesday as the stock jumped 17% by 3 p.m. EDT compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider market. The rally added to solid gains for owners of the department store retailer. Shares are up 25% so far in 2022 compared to a 10% decline in the wider market.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock: Bears Are Poking The Apes Once Again

Against a macroeconomic background that’s eventful, to say the least, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders have been trying to push GME’s share price back towards levels it saw during the middle of last year. Although short sellers have lost billions betting against Gamestop...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why GameStop Stock Fell This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. GameStop ( GME -7.83% ) shareholders...
STOCKS
Capitalism Maven

Capitalism Maven

3
Followers
35
Post
119
Views
ABOUT

Capitalism Maven offers contemporary perspective on the forces that shape our world: capitalism, government and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy