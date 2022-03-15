Betting On Zero Podcast: GameStop, AMC and Nickel

Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the seventh episode of Season Two.

John, who regularly appears on financial news networks, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero, and now... another one! Gaming Wall Street!

OK, so the secret is out. Biltmore Films, the company founded by Betting On Zero producers Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn, is excited to announce a new documentary film, Gaming Wall Street, about the GameStop and meme stock trading frenzy and light it cast on the dark plumbing of Wall Street.

The two-part documentary debuted on March 3 on HBO Max. The film is an HBO Max Original, produced by our little old Biltmore Films, Prodigium Pictures and Gunpowder & Sky. The film was directed by Tobias Deml.

In this episode, we are still basking in the warm afterglow of getting the documentary out into the world, and of course, since Gaming Wall Street is about Wall Street shenanigans and bizarre behavior, it will always be current. Accordingly, our discussion starts off with how AMC Entertainment is acquiring a 22 percent stake in a gold mining company. Meanwhile GME Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought almost a 10 percent position in Bed Bath & Beyond. What does this mean for shareholders?

And if you thought trading in GameStop was rigged or at least favored the big guys, you'll likely enjoy our discussion of how the London Metal Exchange has closed trading in nickel for the last five days so a fat cat can wriggle out of an actual bona fide short squeeze.

Of course, we talk about the recent volatility in the markets and what it means for stocks. Are there opportunities out there?

And if you haven't streamed Gaming Wall Street, go do it!

Gaming Wall Street shows how the self-proclaimed "apes" set off to take down Wall Street bad guys, only to discover a game that was far more rigged than they could ever imagine. And in the process, they almost took the whole system down.

Enjoy this episode!