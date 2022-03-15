ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Female-dominated careers pay less as gender gap persists

By Shirin Ali
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HN4Dr_0egAyPkA00
  • The Labor Department published a new analysis on the gender wage gap, and it found women are still paid significantly less than men.
  • When comparing more than 300 jobs, none were identified where women had an earnings advantage over men.
  • However, hundreds were identified where men had significantly higher earnings than women.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Equal Pay Day, the Department of Labor released new data that shows the gender wage gap still persists, with women being paid on average 83 percent of what men are paid.

Women of color are paid even less, about 57 percent of what white non-Hispanic men make.

Using the latest Census Bureau data available, the Women’s Bureau, in partnership with the Department of Labor, analyzed the gender wage gap and found that the majority of the gap between men and women’s wages couldn’t be explained through measurable differences between workers such as age, education, industry or work hours. That led the bureau to believe at least some of the unmeasured portion was a result of discrimination.

Another factor behind the wage gap, the department says, is that the types of jobs women are more likely to have than men are also the ones that tend to pay less. The bureau said industry and occupational segregation — where women are overrepresented in certain jobs and industries and underrepresented in others — leads to lower pay for women and contributes to the overall gender wage gap.

Jobs such as child care workers, domestic workers and home health aides are mostly held by women, and all of these roles pay below average wages. The bureau said women-dominated jobs like these are also less likely to include benefits, like employer-provided health insurance and retirement plans compared to jobs held by men.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The Economic Policy Institute found typical domestic workers are paid $12.01 per hour and these workers are three times as likely to be living in poverty as other workers. They are also three times as likely to be living in poverty or be above the poverty line but still without sufficient income to make ends meet.

When comparing more than 300 jobs, the bureau found none where women had an earnings advantage over men but hundreds where men had significantly higher earnings than women. Regardless of occupation group, women were found to have lower average earnings than men, and Black and Hispanic women nearly always had the largest wage gaps of any group of women when compared to white men.

In service jobs, Black women are paid only 65 percent of what white men are paid, while Hispanic women are paid only 58 percent.

That speaks to how women's labor is devalued, with the bureau saying the average pay for a job has been shown to decrease when women start to enter a field in large numbers. Jobs that employ a larger share of women pay lower wages even after accounting for characteristics of the workers and job, like education, skills and experience.

The bureau’s analysis found that in 2019 alone, segregation by industry and occupation cost Black women an estimated $39.3 billion and Hispanic women an estimated $46.7 billion in lower wages compared to white men.

“Efforts to close the gap must address occupational and industrial segregation, in addition to discrimination and other unmeasurable factors that drive down women’s, and especially women of color’s, pay,” said the Labor Department.

The pandemic has exacerbated the country’s gender wage gap, as it disproportionately affected women and people of color who tend to be concentrated in the lowest paying jobs and are more likely to shoulder unpaid family caregiving responsibilities.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a statement by its chair Charlotte A. Burrows in honor of Equal Pay Day and noted from February to April 2020, women lost 11.9 million jobs and 4.4 million women left the labor force completely — a phenomenon dubbed the “shecession.”

The gender wage gap doesn’t only force women to struggle financially, as Burrows said women “are less likely to have the opportunities they deserve to make a life for themselves, such as investing in their economic security, enhancing their personal growth and development, and enjoying quality time with their families.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

FLORIDA’S FIRST OPENLY GAY STATE SENATOR ON ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ PASSING: ‘THE AIR WAS TAKEN OUT OF THE ROOM’

FLORIDA SENATE APPROVES BAN ON LESSONS ABOUT HISTORICAL EVENTS THAT MAKE PEOPLE FEEL ‘GUILTY’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

List salaries on job adverts and stop asking applicants their wage history, companies are told as government launches new bid to reduce gender pay gap

The Government has launched initiatives aimed at improving pay transparency as industry leaders continued to warn that 'old stereotypes' are holding women back from higher paying jobs. Minister for Women, Baroness Stedman-Scott, announced two new pilots intended to help improve employment opportunities to coincide with International Women's Day. The Minister...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Women Taking Steps to End Gender Pay Gap

For years, women have been paid less than their male counterparts. So it’s no wonder that many women feel they’re getting the short end of the stick. Among employed females, 41% say the gender pay gap is a major issue at their company, according to a Glassdoor-Harris Poll survey. And more than 85% of employed women believe they deserve a pay increase.
SOCIETY
Bay News 9

Assessing the state of Florida's ongoing gender pay gap

Recent studies show the gender gap in pay has remained relatively constant over the past 15 years, with women typically earning 84% of what men earn in similar roles. Although the state of Florida has made progress in this area, it still ranks among the top 15 states where women make less than their male counterparts.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Biden Urges Private Companies to Help Narrow Gender Pay Gap

President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by spotlighting new steps aimed at closing the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. And he urged private companies to do likewise. Biden signed an Equal Pay Day executive order that encourages — but does not order — the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Workers#Black Women#Poverty#Census Bureau#Women Of Color#Racial Injustice#Racism#The Labor Department#The Department Of Labor#Non Hispanic#The Women S Bureau
Fast Company

This Twitter bot is calling out companies over their gender pay gaps

As thoughtful posts from companies claiming to value women on International Women’s Day continue to roll out, one Twitter account has been fact-checking their progress when it comes to closing the gender pay gap. For example, England’s Southport College uploaded a tweet highlighting its principal CEO with the hashtags...
INTERNET
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Hover Around Pre-Pandemic Levels

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance ticked up by 11,000 for the week ending March 5, coming in at 227,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance ticked up by 11,000 for the week ending March 5, coming in at 227,000 (see first chart). That is the second increase in the last seven weeks and slightly above the January and February average of 212,000 prior to the lockdowns. By long-term historical comparison, initial claims remain very low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHIO Dayton

Tips for women to bridge the pay and retirement gap

NEW YORK — As we celebrate Women's History Month, ABC News' Good Morning America is taking a closer look at the gender pay gap. The latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that women make 82 cents on the dollar compared to men. And for women of color, the pay is even lower: Black women make 63 cents on the dollar while Latina women make 53 cents.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

This Twitter Account Is Exposing Brands for Their Gender Pay Gaps

The world celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8th this year and if you participated in The Internet™ for even just a few minutes you saw lots of brands doing the absolute most to show just how much they celebrate women. In theory, a great idea! In practice,...
INTERNET
San Bernardino County Sun

Misleading gender pay-gap assertions: Letters

Re “Bill takes aim at $107B lost to gender and racial pay gaps” (Feb. 26):. Your weekend article and headline on money “lost to gender and racial pay gaps” is yet another example of one- (left) sided reporting. Prestigious economists including Thomas Sowell have shown repeatedly with straightforward analysis that so-called pay gaps virtually disappear and sometimes reverse when factors such as experience and life-style choices are taken into account.
SOCIETY
The Flint Journal

Gender pay gap larger in Michigan than U.S., census data shows

Today marks Equal Pay Day, the day of the year which represents how far into the year women must work to equal what men made the year before. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median earnings of a U.S citizen who worked year-round and full-time is $53,544 for men compared to $43,394 for women. The gap is larger in Michigan, where the median pay for a man $53,435 while the median for women was $41,560.
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Wages: Wage and gender pay gaps explained

Following company’s trying to portray themselves as supportive of women following National Women’s Day, many were called out for their unfair wages. The gender pay gap currently sits at women earning $.82 for every $1.00 that men make based on data for 2021. The gap is even worse...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Government unveils plan to tackle race inequality based on discredited Sewell report

The government has set out an action plan to tackle inequality based on recommendations from a commission that concluded there was no systemic racism in Britain.The Inclusion Britain strategy, published on Wednesday evening, was developed in response to a controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) last year.Lack of opportunity should not be seen “solely through the prism of ethnic minority disadvantage”, said equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in an introduction to the 97-page plan which aims to “counter the pessimism that often prevails in debates about race in the UK”.Referring to the CRED report, Ms...
EDUCATION
KUTV

Utah has the biggest gender pay gap among six-figure earners

(KUTV) — A new study shows that Utah has the biggest pay gap between the number of men and women earning six figure salaries or more. The study by Magnify Money found that across the county 72% of people making $100,000 a year or more are men. And the disparities are even bigger in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Washington Times

2020 census missed Black, Hispanic residents

The 2020 census got the country’s total population right but undercounted Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents while overcounting White and Asian residents, the Census Bureau announced Thursday. The bureau’s Post-Enumeration Survey, a data quality check, suggests the 2020 count missed 3.3% of Black residents and a more daunting...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

507K+
Followers
61K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy