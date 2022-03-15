ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Wrap-Up

By Joanna Robinson
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna Robinson is joined by Mallory Rubin to share what worked and what didn’t in the...

www.theringer.com

Us Weekly

Every ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Who’s Been on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop and More

From Stars Hollow to Manhattan! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel reunited creator Amy Sherman-Palladino with several of her former Gilmore Girls cast members for both brief and prolonged cameos. Before season 4’s February 2022 premiere, the Amazon Prime Video series made headlines after announcing the arrival of two beloved actors from the CW series, including Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess Mariano. “They […]
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and Others Flipped to Weekly Releases as Streamers Go Beyond Binge

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Studios exec Vernon Sanders admits he wasn’t sold on the idea of releasing Season 4 of Emmy-winning Prime Video comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” over multiple weeks. The binge drop had worked for the show in the past, so why mess with it? It was creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and fellow exec producer Daniel Palladino who lobbied hard to make the change, and spread the show’s release out rather than all at once. “Our first reaction was, ‘Oh, we don’t think so!’” says Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of US/global television. “But then we really...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Upped To Series Regular, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn Also Cast In Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ordinary Joe’ Canceled by NBC After One Season

Click here to read the full article. “Ordinary Joe” has been canceled at NBC, Variety has confirmed with sources. The series aired one season on the broadcast network. The show debuted in September and aired 13 episodes through January. It received mixed reviews from critics and failed to make a significant impact in the ratings. It averaged just a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 numbers. James Wolk starred in the series as Joe Kimbreau. The series begins with his graduation from college and explores three possible futures based on a single choice he...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Original L.A. Law Star to Return for Sequel Series Pilot

Jill Eikenberry, star of the original L.A. Law, is set to return for the pilot episode of the ABC revival series from former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim. According to Deadline, Eikenberry will reprise her role as Ann Kelsey, a role she played on all eight seasons of the original NBC series. In the revival pilot, Kelsey is now a judge. Eikenberry will join other original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their respective roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Gordon Ford a Real Talk Show Host?

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ revolves around the eponymous Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a housewife whose husband leaves her for his secretary. She discovers that she has a latent talent for comedy when she gets up on the stage of a comedy venue one evening and delivers an impromptu, powerful, and raw set. With the help of her manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), Midge sets out to conquer the comedy scene of New York and beyond.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Better Call Saul' Final Season Trailer Chronicles the Evolution of Saul Goodman

AMC has dropped off the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the highly-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk. “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is,” warns Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) during the trailer. The preview sees Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill evolve into his crooked, criminal defense lawyer persona Saul Goodman and chronicles the con man’s chaotic journey ahead of the events of Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
The Press

‘Better Call Saul’ Raises the Stakes in AMC’s First Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Better Call Saul‘s long-awaited final season has arrived as AMC prepares for the April 18 premiere. The first look raises the stakes for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) who continues his transformation into everyone’s favorite criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman. Along for the journey is Jimmy’s girlfriend, and fellow lawyer, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) who is going through an existential crisis of her own.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

How the Perfect Pilot Set ‘The Shield’ Up for the Perfect Ending

TV drama doesn’t get more fraught, or more fulfilling, than the last two episodes of The Shield, the seven-season series about cops and criminals (and criminal cops) that aired on FX from 2002 to 2008. In a sense, the series climaxes in a scene from the penultimate episode—not with a shootout, a car chase, or a dramatic interrogation, but with a man and a microphone in a nondescript room. Having wheedled an immunity deal out of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in exchange for his help in apprehending a cartel enforcer, corrupt-cop protagonist Vic Mackey confesses his crimes into a tape recorder, unloading a long list of unpunished—and, as soon as he speaks, unpunishable—transgressions in a onetime, no-strings-attached absolution. After taking a twitchy minute to gather himself, he begins with the worst one: “I shot and killed detective Terry Crowley.” The duped, appalled ICE agent, who looks like she was expecting to send Mackey away with a finger wag and an instruction to say a few Our Fathers, asks, “You killed a police officer?” Mackey, both beaten and victorious, confirms, “I planned it. I carried it out. I shot him once, just below the eye.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Immigrant’: Juliette Lewis Joins Hulu Limited Series

Click here to read the full article. Juliette Lewis has been tapped for a key role opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Lewis will play the series regular role of Denise. Straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). She...
MOVIES
The Ringer

Tony Raines on Coming Into His Own on ‘The Challenge’ and His Complicated Relationship With Johnny Bananas

After forming one of the most complex and fascinating relationships on The Challenge, Johnny Bananas and Tony Raines hash out all the details of their friendship and foeship. They start with Tony’s turbulent start in reality television on Real World: Skeletons and the fights and the injuries on his first Challenge season, Battle of the Bloodlines. Then they go through Tony’s finest and lowest moments on the show, from Rivals 3 to Invasion of the Champions, and all the defining moments of their relationship throughout Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning, including what really happened behind the scenes during the fateful Milk and Cookies Elimination.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Freakout

Now that’s a name Mal and Joanna haven’t heard in a long time, but they are ready to dive deep into the trailer for the Disney+ limited series. They talk about the highlights from the trailer and also speculate on what they may see from the long-awaited series.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

New Line Sets Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow & Dean Norris For HBO Max Comedy ‘The Parenting’

Click here to read the full article. New Line Cinema has cast the ensemble comedy The Parenting for HBO Max with a murderers’ row of TV stars including Succession‘s Brian Cox, The Sopranos’ Edie Falco, Friends alum Lisa Kudrow and Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris. Craig Johnson is directing from Kent Sublette’s script, which follows a young couple, Graham and Josh, who host a “meet the parents” weekend at a cozy rental house in the country, only to find it is already haunted by a 400-year old poltergeist. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are producing for their Good Fear Content label. Cox plays Logan Roy in the Emmy-winning HBO...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Bachelor’ Rises Ahead Of Season 26 Finale; ‘AGT: Extreme’ & ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season Enders Tie

Click here to read the full article. The Bachelor and NCIS were the top titles of Monday primetime, with the former rising in the demo ahead of its season finale on Tuesday. With the first night of Season 26’s final two-parter, The Bachelor was the highest-rated program of the evening earning a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.29 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The ABC romance series was up two tenths in the demo from the previous week. The Bachelor went up against the Season 1 finale of America’s Got Talent: Extreme (0.4, 2.97M). AGT: Extreme was down from...
TV SHOWS

