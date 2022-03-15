‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Wrap-Up

TV drama doesn’t get more fraught, or more fulfilling, than the last two episodes of The Shield, the seven-season series about cops and criminals (and criminal cops) that aired on FX from 2002 to 2008. In a sense, the series climaxes in a scene from the penultimate episode—not with a shootout, a car chase, or a dramatic interrogation, but with a man and a microphone in a nondescript room. Having wheedled an immunity deal out of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in exchange for his help in apprehending a cartel enforcer, corrupt-cop protagonist Vic Mackey confesses his crimes into a tape recorder, unloading a long list of unpunished—and, as soon as he speaks, unpunishable—transgressions in a onetime, no-strings-attached absolution. After taking a twitchy minute to gather himself, he begins with the worst one: “I shot and killed detective Terry Crowley.” The duped, appalled ICE agent, who looks like she was expecting to send Mackey away with a finger wag and an instruction to say a few Our Fathers, asks, “You killed a police officer?” Mackey, both beaten and victorious, confirms, “I planned it. I carried it out. I shot him once, just below the eye.”

