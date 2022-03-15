ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Impacting Food Trucks

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increase in gas prices is affecting everyone...

whnt.com

Rise in gas prices impacts Eastern Carolina businesses

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The rise in gas prices has affected businesses in Eastern North Carolina. Fuel is a necessity for many companies, and price increases can negatively their bottom lines. Businesses relying heavily on gas are seeing their daily costs skyrocket. A business owner said that one of...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Update on record-breaking gas prices

This has been a record-breaking week for gas prices across the United States. Records set back during the Economic Crisis of 2008 were blown away by the prices this week.
As gas prices rise, so do airline prices

As the cost at the pump continues to go up, travel experts say airfare could soon be impacted. Ukrainian Master Chef Turns Restaurant Into Bomb …. Mental Health Disabilities Exacerbate Homelessness. Madison County Volunteer Fire Stations to Receive …. Locals Book Airbnb Homes in Ukraine to Support Hosts. Gas Prices...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Gas Prices Fall Slightly

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to rising oil costs around the world leading to record breaking gas prices here in the United States. But things may be turning around.
Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
Cost of food rises as high gas prices impact the Salinas Valley agriculture industry

SALINAS, Calif. — The agricultural industry is getting hit hard by gas prices, which could lead to higher prices for your favorite fruits and vegetables. Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau said that most of their products are transported by trucks. This means transportation is critical when it comes down to the impact it has on retailers.
SALINAS, CA

Community Policy