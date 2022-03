Keep Odessa Beautiful hosted their annual Spring Clean Up kick off event and fair Saturday morning at the City of Odessa’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Members of the community could come to receive free clean up materials, informational packets and mulch as well as take advantage of a free paper shredding service and food giveaways as part of KOB’s effort to promote Don’t Mess with Texas’ Trash-Off, Texas’ signature event for the Great American Cleanup which is held annually from March through May.

ODESSA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO