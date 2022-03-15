ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford ships vehicles without parts

WTHR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFord wants to get more new cars...

www.wthr.com

Cheddar News

Ford CFO on Splitting Electric Vehicle and Combustion Engine

Ford announced today that it will be separating its electric vehicles business from its internal combustion engine vehicles in two divisions named Ford Model E and Ford Blue, respectively. Ford Motor Company CFO John Lawler joined Cheddar to discuss the decision-making behind the restructuring. "When you think about the expertise that Ford has in like body structural engineering, chassis engineering, manufacturing at scale, there isn't an EV startup company out there that wouldn't love to have our capabilities in that space," he said.
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Ford Shipping Unfinished Explorers

Ford has so many Explorers sitting around clogging up storage lots instead of hitting the road that it will start shipping them to dealerships unfinished. They won’t be missing any elements crucial to operating the vehicles, but thanks to the continuing semiconductor shortage, they will be missing some of the bells and whistles.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Will Be Asked To Specialize As Part Of Reorganization

As it shifts to more of a build-to-order model with limited vehicle configurations and inventory on dealer lots, FoMoCo is also introducing a number of changes for Ford dealers, including handing out incentives for those that turn vehicles quicker, as well as opening standalone Lincoln stores and even boutique showrooms, despite receiving high marks for its dealer network in recent months. Now, on the heels of announcing a big reorganization that splits Ford into two distinct entities – Model e, which will focus on EVs, and Ford Blue, which will handle the ICE side of things – Ford dealers will also be asked to specialize in one or the other, or even other parts of Ford’s business.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Ford patents system to drive a vehicle with your brain

Ford has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for what the automaker calls a "brain machine interface" that can anticipate steering, accelerator, and brake inputs. First spotted by Motor1, the application describes a way to monitor brainwave activity to predict when a driver...
ELECTRONICS
fordauthority.com

Future Ford Vehicles Will Be Developed By Small, Dedicated Teams

In recent years, Ford has changed the way it develops new vehicles considerably, speeding up that process and shifting to smaller teams with less oversight. That will apparently continue to be the way future Ford vehicles are developed as well, according to Ford’s newly christened chief industrial platform officer, Hau Thai-Tang.
CARS
Seattle Times

Ford ramping up electric vehicles in Europe

Ford says it will have three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, part of the automaker’s continued push to grow its presence in the EV market. Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS

