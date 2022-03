One of the biggest names in the free agent quarterback market has found a new home. Teddy Bridgewater reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. This will be Bridgewater’s fifth career NFL team and fourth in four seasons. He began his career in Minnesota before heading to the New Orleans Saints in 2018 to back up Drew Brees. After two seasons behind Brees, Bridgewater was the starting QB for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and starter for the Denver Broncos in 2021. His season came to an end when he suffered a head injury against the Bengals in Week 15.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO