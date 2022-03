Joc Pederson is coming home. The Palo Alto, Calif., native agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports Wednesday afternoon. Pederson, who won the World Series last year with Atlanta after being traded midseason, gives the Giants another left-handed bat who will compete for playing time in the outfield with LaMonte Wade Jr., Steven Duggar and Mike Yastrzemski, as well as right-handers Austin Slater and Darin Ruf. Expect Pederson to factor in at designated hitter, too.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO