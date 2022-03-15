ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Shohei thinks he's only scratched the surface

MLB
 1 day ago

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Even after a historic two-way season that saw him win the AL MVP Award unanimously, Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani said he’s focused on getting even better in 2022, still not satisfied despite an otherworldly showing last year. Ohtani said he’s fully locked in mentally for...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Yankees' new catcher is absolutely jacked

The Yankees and Twins pulled off a huge trade on Sunday night -- the highlights seeming to be Minnesota getting Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela, with New York acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. But the Yanks also got another big piece that may have slipped under the radar....
MLB
MLB

5 early takeaways from the transaction frenzy

Wow, didn’t you miss that? Those feelings of “Wait, they did what?” and “He’s now playing for who?” It’s great to have them back, isn’t it?. We all knew there would be a flurry of transactions in the days immediately following the lifting of the lockout, and while we still don’t know where ﻿Carlos Correa﻿, ﻿Kris Bryant﻿ and ﻿Freddie Freeman﻿ are going, the first weekend of our post-lockout world was absolutely not a disappointment. There was more happening than any reasonable person could possibly keep up with. Here’s a look at five big takeaways from a wild weekend, including what we’ve learned, what might be coming, and what insights we can glean from a season that, wow, is now just three weeks away.
MLB
MLB

MLB Network names Top 10 1B Right Now

The 2021 season was epic, and it gave individual players time to shine, stay elite or emerge as part of that upper tier of the best of the best at each position. Continuing an annual tradition, MLB Network began their rundown of “Top 10 Players Right Now” for each position in a series of 10 weeknight specials that started on Monday.
MLB
MLB

Soto headlines loaded fantasy outfield rankings

Let’s make one thing clear -- with the depth of the position, you can build a competitive fantasy outfield without spending big on elite options. But passing on the talent at the top isn’t an easy call. Outfielders make up 11 of the first 29 players (including seven...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MLB

With Clevinger, Darvish healthy, Padres rotation falling into place

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres entered the offseason with questions aplenty about the state of their starting rotation. They arrived in Peoria this week and appear to have gotten some favorable answers to those questions. ﻿Mike Clevinger﻿, coming off a second Tommy John surgery in 2020? Ready to go, and...
MLB
MLB

Tigers fortify 'pen, agreeing to 2-year deal with Chafin (source)

Free-agent left-handed reliever ﻿Andrew Chafin﻿ has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal, with an opt-out after 2022, with the Tigers, a source told MLB.com's Jason Beck. The club has not confirmed. Chafin pitched for the Cubs and A's last season, compiling a 1.83 ERA and five saves...
MLB
MLB

Versatile Harrison ready to seize any opportunity with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The word versatility should be stressed and underlined regarding the 2022 White Sox after the free-agent deal with Josh Harrison was officially announced on Tuesday. Harrison, 34, agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract, which included a $5.5 million team option for 2023. Harrison will...
MLB
MLB

Here are the Top 10 shortstop prospects for 2022

MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2022 Top 100 Prospects list on Friday, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Shortstop is the glamour prospect...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
MLB

Q&A: After long '21, Casas is ready for whatever comes next

In a way, it's taken ﻿Triston Casas﻿ a mere two seasons to reach the top rung of the Minor League ladder and start banging on the door to the big leagues. Because the No. 2 Red Sox prospect suffered a torn thumb ligament two games into his pro career after being drafted 26th overall in 2018 and because the pandemic canceled the 2020 Minors campaign, Casas has had the opportunity to play against pro competition day in and day out only in 2019 and 2021. In both of those years, he got on base at a steady clip and showed impressive power potential, culminating in Arizona Fall League Rising Stars honors last autumn after he amassed 32 extra-base hits in 86 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester and won a silver medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.
MLB
MLB

Rizzo agrees to deal to return to Yanks (source)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Anthony Rizzo’s arrival in a July trade helped sharpen the Yankees’ infield defense last season, offering a patient and potent presence in the heart of the lineup. The club is eager for a reprise, agreeing late Tuesday to a two-year, $32 million deal with the first baseman.
MLB
MLB

Notes: Prospects Meyer, Bleday, Burdick making most of Marlins camp

JUPITER, Fla. -- When the Marlins unveiled their roster for big league camp, only three of their top prospects made it as non-roster invites: right-hander Max Meyer (MLB Pipeline No. 30 overall) and outfielders JJ Bleday (No. 71 overall) and Peyton Burdick (Miami's No. 14 prospect). Last year, Meyer and...
MLB
MLB

Angels bring back catcher Suzuki on 1-year deal

The Angels are bringing back a familiar veteran catcher, as they agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Kurt Suzuki, the club announced on Wednesday. Suzuki, a 15-year MLB veteran, spent the 2021 season with the Halos after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract last offseason. He batted .224/.294/.342 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 72 games during his first year with Los Angeles.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#The Al Mvp Award#Nez#Era
MLB

Sale (rib) won't be ready for Opening Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Red Sox revealed on Wednesday that lefty ace Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his right rib cage that will leave him off the Opening Day roster for the third consecutive season. In fact, it is hard to gauge when Sale will be able...
MLB
MLB

Matt Chapman traded to Blue Jays for 4 prospects

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Blue Jays have agreed to a deal to acquire star third baseman Matt Chapman from the A’s for a package of prospects, the club announced on Wednesday. The headlining prospect going to Oakland will be right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, the Blue Jays’ first-round pick from 2021 and 19th overall out of Mississippi. Hoglund underwent Tommy John surgery last May, just prior to the ’21 Draft, but he has recovered well and is close to throwing off a mound for the first time. Also included in the package is Kevin Smith, one of the Blue Jays’ top infield prospects, along with left-handers Zach Logue and Kirby Snead.
MLB
MLB

Q&A: Lee on his personal notebook, nearing The Show and more

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Korey Lee is physically at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in southeast Florida. Mentally, he’s nearly in Houston. The top Astros prospect is on the precipice of joining the reigning American League champs after climbing three levels in 2021 and finishing out the season at Triple-A. He hit .277/.340/.438 with 11 homers over 88 games along the way and threw out 43 percent of attempted basestealers, thanks to a rocket arm that earns plus-plus grades from scouts.
MLB
MLB

Bloom eyeing moves that 'make sense for us'

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The moves are flying fast and furious around MLB. Kyle Schwarber, whose production and leadership helped vault the Red Sox to Game 6 of the American League Championship Series last season, appears headed to the Phillies. International free agent Seiya Suzuki, a player Boston clearly had...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB

Reed healthy, eager to return after TOS surgery

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Cody Reed’s first stint with the Rays was defined by a frustrating, nearly inexplicable injury that robbed him of his ability to pitch. He often felt numbness and weakness in his left hand, the same one that was capable on a good day of producing 95 mph fastballs. There were times, he said, when he couldn’t grip a baseball at all.
MLB
MLB

Canó offers apology to Mets organization, teammates and fans: 'There's no excuses'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Speaking for the first time since receiving a full-season suspension for a second positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, second baseman Robinson Canó on Wednesday offered an apology but did not provide an explanation for his positive tests. “That’s why I’m here as a man,...
MLB
MLB

Watch the Top 100 Prospects show on MLB Network

It’s that time of year again. With the 2022 baseball season right around the corner, MLB Pipeline has spent the past week breaking down the game’s top 10 prospects by position and unveiling its annual Top 100 Prospects list. Now, it's time to dig deeper. Featuring many of...
MLB
MLB

Newcomers Langeliers, Pache bringing winning mentality to Oakland

MESA, Ariz. -- Two new faces arrived at A’s camp on Wednesday, just days before Cactus League play is set to open. Shea Langeliers and Cristian Pache came carrying considerable pomp as the headliners of the return package in the deal that sent Matt Olson to Atlanta. The infusion...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy