Shohei thinks he's only scratched the surface

Wow, didn’t you miss that? Those feelings of “Wait, they did what?” and “He’s now playing for who?” It’s great to have them back, isn’t it?. We all knew there would be a flurry of transactions in the days immediately following the lifting of the lockout, and while we still don’t know where Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman are going, the first weekend of our post-lockout world was absolutely not a disappointment. There was more happening than any reasonable person could possibly keep up with. Here’s a look at five big takeaways from a wild weekend, including what we’ve learned, what might be coming, and what insights we can glean from a season that, wow, is now just three weeks away.
Comments / 0