EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When the school year was starting, Peyton Dearing had a tough decision to make. She was just starting her second year as an Illinois State soccer player. “It was very hard,” Dearing said. “Soccer was always my first love and I wanted to play my whole life. My dream was […]

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO