In a way, it's taken Triston Casas a mere two seasons to reach the top rung of the Minor League ladder and start banging on the door to the big leagues. Because the No. 2 Red Sox prospect suffered a torn thumb ligament two games into his pro career after being drafted 26th overall in 2018 and because the pandemic canceled the 2020 Minors campaign, Casas has had the opportunity to play against pro competition day in and day out only in 2019 and 2021. In both of those years, he got on base at a steady clip and showed impressive power potential, culminating in Arizona Fall League Rising Stars honors last autumn after he amassed 32 extra-base hits in 86 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester and won a silver medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO