Colts to sign CB Brandon Facyson to one-year deal

By Kevin Hickey
 1 day ago
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with pending free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson, first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The first outside free agent the Colts bring in comes at a position that could use some veteran depth like this. Facyson played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and has played most of his career under current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Almost exclusively an outside cornerback, Facyson fits the physical mold that Chris Ballard likes in his cornerbacks. At 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms, the 27-year-old will be joining a cornerback room that currently includes Kenny Moore, Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers.

Undrafted in 2018, Facyson joined Bradley’s defense with the Los Angeles Chargers where he spent three seasons. In 2021, he followed Bradley to the Raiders.

In 56 career games (13 starts), Facyson has 115 tackles (87 solo), one interception and 14 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Facyson allowed a 107.1 passer rating on 46 targets in 2021.

Former Alabama CB Levi Wallace inks multi-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had gone undrafted in 2018 and spent his career with the Buffalo Bills. Wallace originally joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on and earned a spot as a scholarship player later on in his collegiate career. He then became a starting cornerback, but did not draw much interest from the NFL. In 2018, Wallace went undrafted and signed to the Bills practice squad. He did not spend much time there, as he worked his way into a starting role in Buffalo’s secondary.
NFL
