Celtics keeping Malik Fitts through next season

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: After consecutive 10-day contracts, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Malik Fitts through the 2022-2023 season, agents Nick Blatchford and Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group tell ESPN. Fitts’ deal for next season will be partially guaranteed.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Celtics reportedly signing Malik Fitts until end of 2022/23 season sportando.basketball/en/celtics-rep…5:47 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

After consecutive 10-day contracts, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Malik Fitts through the 2022-2023 season, agents Nick Blatchford and Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group tell ESPN. Fitts’ deal for next season will be partially guaranteed. – 5:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The second 10-day contract for Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin with the Boston Celtics expired today.

If Boston wants to keep either player, they need to sign them for the remainder of the season.

Celtics will have two weeks to add a 14th player, if they choose to wait. – 1:07 PM

The Boston Celtics have signed forward Malik Fitts, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / March 15, 2022

Boston Celtics: We have signed forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to their second 10-day contracts. -via Twitter @celtics / March 5, 2022

Adam Himmelsbach: Was told that Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts are both expected to sign second 10-day contracts with the Celtics after their current deals expire tonight. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / March 4, 2022

