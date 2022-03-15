ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

2 Men Wanted For Robbing Couple Of $3,650 Worth Of Jewelry At Westfield Culver City Mall Parking Garage

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police are looking for two men they say robbed a couple of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry at the Westfield Culver City shopping mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bT9Jf_0egAfBjz00 The robbery happened Sunday at about 4:33 p.m. in the fourth level of the mall’s parking structure, 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard. A man flagged Culver City police officers down in the area of Bristol Parkway and Hannum Avenue to report the robbery.

The man told the officers that he was leaving the mall with his girlfriend when he was approached by two men with black semi-automatic handguns who demanded his jewelry. The man handed over two gold chain necklaces, a Rolex ring, and a gold chain bracelet, all of which is worth $3,650, according to Culver City police.

Police say they searched the area for the gunmen, but they were not found.

Both suspects are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. The first suspect was described as 6-foot-tall Black man with a thin build, wearing a military green hoodie, black pants, and a black face covering. The second suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, about 5-foot-7 with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweats, and a dark-colored face covering.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects can contact Culver City police.

