Before releasing her new album, Ann Wilson reflects on the realities of being an artist and a mother

Heart ’s Ann Wilson is gearing up to release her solo album, Fierce Bliss , on April 29. The iconic artist debuted her lead single “Greed” earlier this year and has joined Audacy during Women’s History Month to discuss her upcoming project and her position as a powerful and sustaining female figure in the music industry.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer told us that she feels different entering this leg of her career because now she is “of this advanced and extremely wise age where I get to impart all my wisdom.” As a mother and staple in music history, Wilson added, “it’s been a beautiful challenge being a mother and a Rock person at the same time.”

For those attempting to juggle a career and a personal life, Wilson shared, “the best advice I can give, especially for someone with young children, is to include them in your work life as much as possible”

“I was able to take my babies on the road with me,” added Ann. “I’d leave them on the tour bus with a nanny and then I’d go on stage and do this big thing and then come off stage and the first thing I would hear would be ‘mom! I need my diaper changed!’ So you’d come from one reality and crash into this other one….but the main point is that we’re all together.”

For the Dreamboat Annie artist, it was essential for her kids to “witness a mother who works.”

Wilson tells us that she began the process of recording her new album thinking she would just record a few tracks or just a couple of demos, but ultimately her output lead to a full-length project. Working out of the Muscle Shoals Fame Recording Studios, Ann explained that it didn’t take long for her to realize she had a full album on her hands. “It took maybe a day or two until we realized that this big door was opening,” said Wilson.

When all 11 of her tracks were done, after working with artists like Tom Bukovac , Tony Lucido and Kenny Wayne Shepherd , Ann realized “it was obvious it was worth releasing as an album.”

Fierce Bliss arrives everywhere on April 29. Listen to Wilson’s latest single, “Missionary Man,” below.

