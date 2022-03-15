ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

North Carolina school district under fire after mock ‘slave auction’

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MiXn_0egAXrRJ00

GOLDSTON, N.C. (NEXSTAR) – Chatham County Schools in North Carolina has updated its policies after reports that Black students were “sold” at a mock slave auction at the K-8th grade J.S. Waters School.

In a March 4 Facebook post , parent Ashley Palmer wrote:

Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn’t think it was worth sharing. His friend “went for $350” and another student was the Slavemaster because he “knew how to handle them.”

Ashley Palmer

Palmer, whose 14 year-old attends J.S. Waters, elaborated, saying video showed students “harmonizing the N word.” She says after the incident was reported, the students involved were only suspended for one day, the Charlotte Observer explains.

Ohio woman charged with threatening Black Michigan lawmakers

On Monday, Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson apologized, saying, “Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who were are as a school system. And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”

Several activist and student groups attended Monday’s school board meeting demanding changes to discrimination policies and apologies from the students involved in the “slave auction,” Yahoo! News reports.

Chatham Schools’ board unanimously approved changes to its policies to deal with racism and says its disciplinary and code of conduct rules are being reviewed.

Palmer also spoke at a Monday conference, saying: “… this isn’t the first time our family has had to deal with racist acts towards one of our children… It is just the first time we decided to go the distance to make sure it wasn’t just met with a cultural acceptance bulletin board. But hoped to get recognized for the extreme racism it is and followed with actual real consequences deserving of such a heinous act.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

What’s the next target for pro-gun groups in Ohio?

After DeWine signed into law Monday a bill removing the requirement that Ohio gun owners obtain a permit for a concealed carry weapon, gun rights organizations are celebrating what they called a victory for gun owners – but hope to ride the wave of momentum in chipping away at laws restricting gun access across the state.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
Chatham County, NC
Education
County
Chatham County, NC
City
Goldston, NC
Chatham County, NC
Society
Chatham County, NC
Government
WDTN

Ohio woman charged with threatening Black Michigan lawmakers

Sandra Bachman, 58, is from Batavia, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of Cincinnati. She is accused of calling Democratic Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing last May about a bill and saying “you won’t see the bullet coming” and “we’re coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”
LANSING, MI
WDTN

DeWine: Crime one reason for permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is speaking for the first time about his decision to sign the “permitless carry” bill, Senate Bill 215. The legislation will now allow Ohioans to legally carry a concealed firearm without a permit and has been opposed by activists and the state’s police union. Gun advocates said […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#School District#School Board#Racism#J S Waters School#Slavemaster#The Charlotte Observer#Chatham Schools
WDTN

How environmentalists’ wins with Intel in New Mexico could help Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Bartlit can point to the exact moment he wanted to be an environmentalist. As a young chemical engineer in New Mexico in the 1960s, he paid little mind to air pollution. Some happens, he thought, but companies will do their best to keep it down. But when someone from his […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

10 states hit record-low unemployment rates

Two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic caused a round of mass layoffs not seen since the Great Depression, ten states have now set record-low unemployment rates as businesses scramble to hire new workers.
ECONOMY
WDTN

Ohio’s redistricting maps struck down a third time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state’s proposed Ohio Statehouse redistricting maps for the third time, putting the May 3 primary election in jeopardy. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the state’s Redistricting Commission was ordered back to come up with a fourth plan for the state’s Senate and House […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTN

Plane crashes into lake at Caeser Creek State Park

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a lake at Caeser Creek State Park on Wednesday. According to the Lebanon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a plane crashed into a lake at Caeser Creek State Park off of Harveyburg Road around 4 p.m. OSHP reported there were no injuries. OSHP, […]
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Dayton crews tackle garage fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke from a Dayton garage fire could be seen from the highway late Wednesday night. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews from the fire department were sent to a home on Euclid Avenue not long after 11 pm. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the garage was fully […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy