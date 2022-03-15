Crypto Firm Hires Veteran Ex-Coinbase Lawyer as Chief Legal Officer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022-- Mercury® Financial LLC (Mercury Financial), a financial inclusion technology company exclusively serving the near-prime market, has brought on legal veteran Susan Steinthal in the key role of Chief Legal Officer. Steinthal joins Mercury Financial from Citizens Bank and arrives during a period of sustained, accelerated growth—a record-breaking, innovative time for Mercury Financial that resulted in reaching more than 1 million accounts in 2021 and extending more than $3.5 billion in credit access to the near-prime market in its pursuit of increased financial inclusion. In her new role, Steinthal is reporting directly to the company’s CEO, James Peterson.
