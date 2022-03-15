Report: Steelers to sign former Bills CB Levi Wallace

According to a report, the Steelers are signing Bills free agent Levi Wallace.

Insider Jordan Schultz says that Wallace “has agreed to terms” on a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Schultz adds Wallace, “is a big get for Pittsburgh who will immediately pay dividends in the rugged AFC North. “He’s a starter for us,” a team source said.”

Pro Football Focus rates Wallace as a top 20 cornerback in the free agent market, coming in at 18.

For comparison, Joe Haden is ranked 15 th and Ahkello Witherspoon is 17 th .

Both of those cornerbacks are free agents.

In 17 games last season with the Bills, two interceptions for 29 yards with 58 total tackles.

In 52 career starts, Wallace has six interceptions (two of those off of Ben Roethlisberger and Devlin Hodges in 2020 and 2019 respectively) for 31 yards with 30 passes defended, 10 last season, and 219 total tackles.

Wallace is 6-foot, 179 pounds and signed undrafted with the Bills in 2018.