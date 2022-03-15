ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Steelers to sign former Bills CB Levi Wallace

By Andrew Limberg
 1 day ago

According to a report, the Steelers are signing Bills free agent Levi Wallace.

Insider Jordan Schultz says that Wallace “has agreed to terms” on a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Schultz adds Wallace, “is a big get for Pittsburgh who will immediately pay dividends in the rugged AFC North. “He’s a starter for us,” a team source said.”

Pro Football Focus rates Wallace as a top 20 cornerback in the free agent market, coming in at 18.

For comparison, Joe Haden is ranked 15 th and Ahkello Witherspoon is 17 th .
Both of those cornerbacks are free agents.

In 17 games last season with the Bills, two interceptions for 29 yards with 58 total tackles.

In 52 career starts, Wallace has six interceptions (two of those off of Ben Roethlisberger and Devlin Hodges in 2020 and 2019 respectively) for 31 yards with 30 passes defended, 10 last season, and 219 total tackles.

Wallace is 6-foot, 179 pounds and signed undrafted with the Bills in 2018.

The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson “Rejected” Trade To NFC Team

As the NFL world awaits a decision from Deshaun Watson, one team can be ruled out: the Seattle Seahawks. Watson, 26, has reportedly “rejected” a trade that would send him to Seattle. The Seahawks are trying to find a new franchise quarterback. The team traded Russell Wilson to...
NFL
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Reacted to His NFL Return After Fans Blamed Her For His Retirement

Click here to read the full article. Sharing her support. Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen’s return to retirement message was shared on social media—and let’s just say it was as sweet as one could expect. The model, 41, offered a supportive comment under her husband’s Instagram post on March 13, 2022, where he announced that he’s officially returning to the NFL after publicly announcing his retirement from the league less than two months prior. “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bündchen wrote. Brady, for his part, explained his decision to return to football following his retirement announcement. “These...
NFL
