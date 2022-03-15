Hillsborough burglars caught on security cam, photos released

Police on Monday released photos of two of the suspects believed to be involved in a string of recent burglaries throughout the Hillsborough area.

The latest theft occurred around midnight on Saturday at a residence in the area of Eugenia Way and Butternut Drive, according to a police press release . Home security footage captured four perpetrators, dressed in all black with face coverings, exiting the residence with bags full of apparent stolen property and bringing the items back to a vehicle parked in front of the house.

In addition, the suspects stole the resident's SUV from the garage, but it was recovered by police later that afternoon, authorities said.

"We believe the suspects in this video are responsible for additional burglaries in Hillsborough and throughout the region," police said in their release. It's unclear if these crimes are related to the wave of Chilean burglars who have targeted wealthy Bay Area neighborhoods, including Hillsborough, in recent years.

Police released photos of two of the suspects and of a vehicle "associated" with them, a 2018 or newer Honda Civic, pictured with the wrong license plate.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 650-375-7448 and ask for the investigations unit. Hillsborough Police are working with their federal partners and Southern California law enforcement during the investigation.

