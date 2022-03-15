The Falcons clear cap space as they release veteran defensive tackle

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran defensive tackle Tyeler Davison today as the team got $3.8 million in cap relief while they continue to reshape their defensive line. Dukes & Bell talked about the move and how this will affect the team’s future.

Carl talked about the recent moves the team has made along the defensive line.

“Remember we’ve already let Dante Fowler go now you talk about Tyeler Davison and again he wasn’t a star but the fact is these are you moves you make when you go we’re not good enough there, we feel like we could be better and we’re going to save money,” Dukes said. “Tyeler Davison is one of the cap casualties, for Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage they got better offers with other teams that the Falcons were not willing to go there with as far as the money so they move on.”

Dukes talked about what the moves could mean for the draft.

“If you’re doing this and I’m talking about Davison, we keep talking about drafting defense, it’s what I still want that has still not change despite all this Matt Ryan-Deshaun Watson talk. When the draft comes around, and I don’t care if we got five picks, six picks, whatever it’s going to be I still need to address the defensive line.”