Streaking was once considered a tongue and cheek display, nothing like today where you would easily be thrown on the sex offenders list for any kind of brash behavior. But back in the 70's there was apparently a wave of streaking happening in the country which had started with schools like FSU, Texas, Washington State & Maryland and Spring Break may have been the culprit leading to its arrival at U of M. 48 years to the day recently, U of M looked back at when streaking blew up on campus their campus, but never reached the popularity as other places:

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO