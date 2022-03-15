ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Missing Cape Coral man found dead in canal

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A missing 22-year-old Cape Coral man was found in a canal just a few blocks away from where he was last seen.

Jeremiah Ballam Jr. was last seen early Sunday morning on SE 11th Place. His loved ones told Cape Coral police he was acting strange leading up to his disappearance. They became concerned when he did not come home and wasn’t picking up their phone calls. His car was found sitting in the same place for almost two days.

Cape Coral Police issued a “Missing Endangered Adult” alert to the community Monday afternoon. Hours later, his body was found in a canal between SE 46th Street and SE 46th Lane, near Vincennes Boulevard.

His death is not considered suspicious. A Medical Examiner is investigating how he died.

#Coral#Canal#Cape Coral Police
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
