Economy

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Avenue Capital Group CEO, Chairman & Co-Founder Marc Lasry Speaks with CNBC’s Scott Wapner on “Closing Bell: Overtime” Today

CNBC
 1 day ago

WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Avenue Capital Group CEO, Chairman & Co-Founder Marc Lasry on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" (M-F, 4PM-5PM ET) today, Tuesday, March 15th for premiere week. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/03/15/were-happy-to-invest-in-a-market-like-this-says-avenues-marc-lasry.html....

www.cnbc.com

Seekingalpha.com

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser unfazed by analyst reaction to investor day - CNBC

Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Jane Fraser said she's not disappointed by the analyst and investor response to the company's Investor Day presentation that mapped out an elevated expense outlook and a three-to-five-year timeline to achieve its ROTCE goal. "We have a very credible plan. It's one that's grounded on a simpler...
BUSINESS
CNBC

CNBC Transcript: U.S. Treasury Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler Speaks with CNBC’s Ylan Mui Live During CNBC’s Equity and Opportunity Forum Today

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with U.S. Treasury Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler at CNBC's Equity and Opportunity Forum, which took place today, Thursday, March 10th. Video from the interview will be available at https://www.cnbc.com/equity-opportunity-events/. All references must be sourced to CNBC's Equity and Opportunity...
POLITICS
CNBC

Deutsche Bank reverses course on Russia, says it is unwinding business there after Ukraine invasion

Deutsche Bank said Friday that it was winding down its operations in Russia, one day after its chief financial officer said it wasn't "practical" to shutter the unit. "Like some international peers and in line with our legal regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," Dylan Riddle, a U.S.-based spokesperson for the German bank, said in an email.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD

