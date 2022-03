DAYTON, Ohio — It was an invitation to fail, yet another example of how Mountain West basketball gets no respect. After winning 25 times to prove themselves worthy of the Big Dance, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament for only the second time since 2002, these Wyoming Cowboys not only had to beat five players on the court from Indiana, but Jack, Diane and 8,000 rowdies from Hoosier Nation.

