Trevor Noah finds buyer in Bel Air

Rebooting a beloved TV show is no easy feat, especially when that show is "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." But it's a little easier when you've got the support of a few familiar faces. When newcomer Jabari Banks stepped into the titular role of Will Smith for Peacock's reimagining of the iconic '90s sitcom, aptly titled "Bel-Air," his nerves were inevitable. The actor says he found himself slipping into Smith's cocksure, wisecracking mannerisms more than once as the cameras were rolling, but it was the Oscar nominee's wise words that made a huge difference. "The best advice that I got from Will was just to be myself, because he was just being a fictionalized version of himself in the original," Banks tells POPSUGAR. "Bringing myself to the role has been an amazing experience because [the character] Will isn't too far off from Jabari. To lean into my own instincts and my own upbringing is definitely going to bring authenticity to this character."

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO