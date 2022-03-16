ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New Texas A&M research could lead to safer routes on navigation apps and tools

By Elissa Rivas
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keQHk_0egAMGTN00

We often rely on a navigation tool, like a phone app, to lead us to our destination. But could that jeopardize our safety? New research from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute shows that the fastest route is not always the safest one.

Researchers looked at routes between major Texas cities, including Houston. They examined more than 29,000 road segments, considering factors ranging from road design to historical data about crashes. The
research conducted by Dr. Soheil Sohrabi and Dr. Dominique Lord , revealed routes with an 8% reduction in travel time showed an increased risk of being in a crash by 23%.

"It showed that the fastest route suggested by navigation apps is not necessarily the safest one," said Sohrabi.

No app or tool integrates the new research. The doctors hope with time that their work could be integrated into navigational technology to give drivers more options and make them more aware of the safety of their choices.

"We're not forcing anyone to use the safest route," says Lord. "It's just more information, and so it's going to be up to the user if he or she wants to use it."

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

UT researchers discover method for safer gene editing with CRISPR tool

University researchers potentially improved a key component of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, ensuring more efficiency and safety during alteration. CRISPR is a tool used to alter genes by editing specific parts of DNA sequences inside a cell, said researcher David Taylor. Recently, professors at UC Berkeley used the tool to modify crops such as rice, and the FDA approved the tool for use in correcting the gene that causes sickle cell disease. According to a study published March 2, UT researchers took the enzyme vital to CRISPR, known as Cas9, and created mutations to significantly reduce the cases where the enzyme cut the incorrect DNA without hurting its ability to cut the proper sequences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CW33 NewsFix

Research says these Texas cities could become smart cities

DALLAS (KDAF) — As Texas becomes a hot spot for tech companies, the potential for Texas to develop smart cities becomes greater. A new survey from Cinch Home Services asked more than 1,000 on their thoughts on whether they want smart cities and which cities they think have the potential to develop into one.
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

New research shows that surgical training tool significantly improves residents' ability to practice essential skills

A tool designed to help surgical trainees practice skills such as knot tying, suturing, vascular and bowel anastomoses, and other techniques has helped eliminate barriers to simulation resources. The results of a study recently published in Surgery in Practice and Science show that of the 30 general surgery residents surveyed,...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
DIY Photography

It’s time for Google Photos spring cleaning with app’s new import and organization tools

If you find it time and energy-consuming to organize your photos (I know I do), Google has just made it a little easier. The company is launching several tools that will make the app cleaner and easier to navigate. At the same time, organizing your photos should become simpler, too – but you can also easily digitize and import your old prints. So, let’s dive right in and see what’s new.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Apps#Travel Time#Design#Smart Phone#New Texas A M
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy