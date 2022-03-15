ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park-Ohio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $1.48 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $369.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.8 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKOH

