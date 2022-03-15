ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much are tickets to see Debra Messing in ‘Birthday Candles’ on Broadway? Here’s where to buy

By Matt Levy
Debra Messing’s new play “Birthday Candles” won’t be on Broadway for long. The show about 17-year-old Ernestine Ashworth (Messing), who spends her birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe before rapidly aging to her 18th, 41st, 70th and then 101st birthday, is only running on the Great White Way for...


