FORT WORTH, Tex. — No. 1 seed Kansas is in Fort Worth, Tex. for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, KU held an open practice inside Dickies Arena for fans and media to observe. The practice lasted about 40 minutes. Watch clips from practice below and take a look at a short photo gallery from the practice. KU will open its 2022 NCAA Tournament with a game against No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Thursday night. The game will tipoff a little after 8:57 p.m. CT and will be televised on TruTV.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO